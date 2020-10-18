Caravan of President Trump supporters stretches for miles on Phoenix freeway

Supporters of Donald Trump gathered along the Interstate 17 freeway in the north Valley as part of a rally to support the president's reelection on Oct. 17.

Some attendees told FOX 10 the caravan stretched for more than 30 miles near Peoria with thousands of cars bearing Make America Great Again flags and Trump signs.

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko posted about the caravan on Twitter, stating, "Arizona LOVES Trump and we're ready to reelect him in November!"

Attendees said thousands came for a Trump rally along the I-17 on Oct. 18. (Photo: Jamie Collins)

A similar truck rally was held along Cave Creek and Carefree Highway.