Expand / Collapse search

Caravan of President Trump supporters stretches for miles on Phoenix freeway

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Donald J. Trump
FOX 10 Phoenix

Caravan of Trump supporters gather along Phoenix freeway

Trump supporters gathered in the North Valley along the I-17 on Saturday to rally for the president.

PHOENIX - Supporters of Donald Trump gathered along the Interstate 17 freeway in the north Valley as part of a rally to support the president's reelection on Oct. 17.

Some attendees told FOX 10 the caravan stretched for more than 30 miles near Peoria with thousands of cars bearing Make America Great Again flags and Trump signs.

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko posted about the caravan on Twitter, stating, "Arizona LOVES Trump and we're ready to reelect him in November!"

Attendees said thousands came for a Trump rally along the I-17 on Oct. 18. (Photo: Jamie Collins)

A similar truck rally was held along Cave Creek and Carefree Highway.

FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona General Election
slideshow

FOX 10 Voter Guide: 2020 Arizona General Election

How to register to vote, election dates and deadlines, find a polling station, learn about voting by mail safety, volunteer to be a poll worker, what to bring to the polls, and track your early ballot's status.