Cat boutique fundraising for a new location in downtown Phoenix

What animal deserves, or demands, pampering more than a cat? A cat boutique is back open in the Valley after shutting down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The boutique is filled with rescue cats looking for fur-ever homes all while the cats provide warm feelings and comfort when visiting them.

Right now, the shop could use help financially.

For La Gattara owner, Missy Pruitt, rescuing animals is in her blood. She explained, "My dad was a local sheriff in Illinois and he rescued all the cats and dogs and so I think it's in my blood. So I've been a cat lover my whole life and I decided this was what I was going to do."

The shop was been open for a little over three years in Tempe. She's found homes for about 750 cats.

But after closing their Tempe location, she's looking for a new, bigger place to call home so they can help even more animals. Pruitt found the perfect spot in downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row.

"We walked in and we were like, "It was amazing and we've gone around and met all the neighbors and everyone is so friendly and so nice and I feel like we're at home now," Pruitt said.

They have lofty plans for their new location. They plan to create a cat cafe, boutique and an overall experience for everyone that comes through their doors.

They've started a fundraiser hoping to raise $50,000 to make their dream a reality.

Click here to help Pruitt fund her new location.