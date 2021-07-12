Expand / Collapse search
Celebrate National French Fry Day with these deals and freebies

By Rushaad Hayward
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 10 Phoenix
Close-up of french fries at The C restaurant at Intercontinental Clement Monterey hotel in Monterey, California, July, 2021. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

French Fry Day was created to celebrate the delicious side dish known as French fry. Whether they’re homemade or from your favorite fast-food chain, the world isn’t a stranger to these golden potatoes. 

Famous restaurants all over the world are helping people indulge by offering deals. 

Here’s a list of some of the restaurants offering deals:

McDonald's:


McDonald’s is rolling out its new loyalty program, MyMcDonald’s Rewards, and to celebrate, the company is giving away free fries on July 13 — and launching a free fries for life contest. To get free fries you must first download the McDonald’s app and opt into the rewards. Then, on July 13, add medium fries to your cart for free and enjoy a warm batch of McDonald’s iconic French fries. 

Olga’s Kitchen:


To honor the holiday, Olga’s Kitchen is offering a free side of seasoned curly fries to its reward members via their app Olga’s Kitchen mobile app. Those who aren’t rewards members or don’t have the app can download it and immediately receive the rewards. The fries are available for dine-in and takeout orders.

Red Robin:


After ordering any burger or entrée, you can get unlimited refills on bottomless steak fries, sweet potato fries, or garlic fries. Other sides also have free unlimited refills. 

Burger 21:


If you order ahead through the Patty Perks app or scan it in when you order in-store, you’ll get a free french fry order. All you need to do is add a side of fries to your order and it’ll be free. 

Checkers:


When you sign up for emails, you can get a free large order of fries with any purchase. Checkers is also offering any size order of fries for $1 at participating locations nationwide.

Big Deal Burger:


With any sandwich purchase, you can receive free fries. These include seasoned or cajun fries. Use the code FREEFRIES at checkout.

BurgerFi:


By downloading the app, this burger chain is offering free french fries when you place your first order using it. The app is available on both the app store and the google play store.

Spudsy:


Spudsy is offering 10% off their products by signing up for their newsletter. It can be done by submitting an email or a mobile phone number. 

This story was reported from Baltimore.
 