Central Phoenix stabbing ends with a man in critical condition, PD says

A man was stabbed in central Phoenix and is in critical condition, police said on Sunday night.

The incident happened near 13th Avenue and Indian School Road on April 14. That's where Phoenix Police officers found a man who had at least one stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Detectives are looking into what led up to this violent incident.

No more information is available.

Map of the area where the incident happened: