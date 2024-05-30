Chad Daybell found guilty on all counts, jury to decide on death penalty

article

The "Doomsday Prophet" Chad Daybell was found guilty on all eight charges he faced, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Now both he and his wife, "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow are convicted killers.

The same jury that decided his fate on the conviction will be the people who determine if Daybell will get the death penalty.

Tense moments preceded the verdict in the Idaho courtroom on Thursday afternoon, before his verdict was read.

What were the charges Daybell was found guilty of?

The "Doomsday Prophet" was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

He was also found guilty of two counts of insurance fraud.

How did this case develop?

The verdict marks the end of a five-year saga involving doomsday beliefs and prophecies of apocalyptic events linked to a love affair between Daybell and his then-girlfriend Lori Vallow, who moved from Chandler to east Idaho shortly after the murder of her fourth husband.

Prosecutors proved to the jury that Daybell and Vallow saw her two youngest kids, and Daybell's wife as obstacles, ultimately deciding to murder the three of them.

Tammy Daybell was killed by asphyxia in October of 2019, leading to the marriage of Vallow and Daybell just weeks later.

Months later, the bodies of seven-year-old JJ and 16-year-old Tylee were found buried in the Daybell backyard in Idaho.

Jury works quickly

After a trial that lasted 32 days, it took a little less than six hours for the jury of 12 to come to a verdict.

Now, the sentencing phase begins and victim impact statements will be read on May 31.

The sentencing begins at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time and will be live-streamed on the FOX 10 YouTube channel.