'Chance the Snapper' to live out his life at Florida alligator farm

It's time to say goodbye. The Humboldt Park alligator is leaving Chicago Thursday and heading to Florida.

The alligator known to some as "Chance the Snapper" is set to live out the rest of his life at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, which is known for its animal conservation work.

It is also the business headquarters for Frank Robb, the man also known as "Gator Robb" who caught the reptile Tuesday in the Humboldt Park lagoon.

His celebratory tour of the city continued Wednesday as he turned on Buckingham Fountain, less than 24 hours after throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field.

He also rode the Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier.

Gator Robb says this is his first time in Illinois, and he's overwhelmed by all the attention.

"Nothing what I expected by all means," he said. "I expected to be low profile and this has been an extra blessing by God. Let me tell you what, amazing."

Alligator Robb said after he trapped the Humboldt Park gator, he cried, saying there was so much emotion built up over the search.