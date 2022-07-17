Chandler Flex: Affordable transportation service launched

article

Catching a ride in some parts of Chandler just got easier.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke and Jason Crampton, the city's transportation manager, are excited to announce the launch of Chandler Flex, a new on-demand, shared transportation service.

"We'll provide vans. It won't follow a specific route like buses, it will navigate certain areas," Crampton said.

Riders will utilize a smartphone app to request a pickup and input their destination and the vehicles will go towards where the demand is and pick up passengers.

There are five vehicles that will be roaming the routes and two more in reserve.

"With this two-year pilot, we plan to learn and see if we can maybe expand it in the future if it works very well or maybe it works perfectly where we're targeting right now," Crampton added.

For right now, rides are free.

Chandler Flex

https://www.chandleraz.gov/residents/transportation/transit/chandler-flex

