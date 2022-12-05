Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules

The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow.

"Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.

He was one of the first to take the podium at a council meeting on Dec. 5 with a long list of reasons he opposes the backyard chicken ordinance.

"Their daily lives would be affected by noise, odor, molting chickens with feathers flying over, chickens flying over 6 to 7 feet walls. Predators that would be attacking chickens would also be a danger to small pets and to children," Minkus said.

Ultimately, the city council voted 5-2, allowing single-family homes in Chandler to keep five hens, but no roosters, on their properties.

There are some rules that will need to be followed.

A coop will have to be set five feet from any property line. Coops and chickens will have to be kept in the back or side yard and not the front yard

Homeowner associations will have the ability to set their own rules.

The decision kicks in on Jan. 5, 2023.

If voters are not happy with the ordinance change, they do have a chance to start a petition against it and would need more than 5,000 signatures within 30 days to put it on the next ballot.

