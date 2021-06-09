Chandler Police: Driver in custody in connection to deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist

The Chandler Police Department has taken a driver into custody in connection to the deadly hit-and-run of a bicyclist early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to Alma School and Galveston Roads at 2:30 a.m. for reports of a bicyclist down in the roadway.

The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators say the vehicle hit the bicyclist, failed to stop, and drove away heading northbound on Alma School.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.