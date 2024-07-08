Chandler Police looking for Good Samaritans who helped female assault victim

article

Chandler Police say they are looking two people who "played a significant role in aiding the victim" of an incident that happened over the weekend.

Per a statement released on Monday, the incident happened between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on July 7, in the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street. Police say they believe the victim was assaulted.

"Based on our findings, one of the good Samaritans was a female who assisted the victim in the vicinity of downtown Chandler by helping the victim across the street. The second good Samaritan was driving a silver or light-colored single-cab pickup truck and assisted in getting the victim home," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the two are crucial to their investigation.

"We commend these two good Samaritans for their compassion and for helping someone in need. Their help is vital to ensuring justice and providing detectives with necessary assistance in furthering this investigation," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should contact Chandler Police.