Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Chandler Police looking for Good Samaritans who helped female assault victim

By
Published  July 8, 2024 5:38pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police say they are looking two people who "played a significant role in aiding the victim" of an incident that happened over the weekend.

Per a statement released on Monday, the incident happened between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on July 7, in the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street. Police say they believe the victim was assaulted.

"Based on our findings, one of the good Samaritans was a female who assisted the victim in the vicinity of downtown Chandler by helping the victim across the street. The second good Samaritan was driving a silver or light-colored single-cab pickup truck and assisted in getting the victim home," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the two are crucial to their investigation.

"We commend these two good Samaritans for their compassion and for helping someone in need. Their help is vital to ensuring justice and providing detectives with necessary assistance in furthering this investigation," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should contact Chandler Police.