Chandler Police officers arrest man for allegedly assaulting elementary school student

Chandler Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a child after luring him away from a school bus stop.

According to officials, 22-year-old Jesus Jorge Delcampo allegedly lured a student from Islands Elementary School to a nearby apartment building near McQueen and Warner Roads, and during the investigation, officials learned a golf cart was used during the incident. Delcampo was reportedly identified as a maintenance worker at the apartment complex.

As the investigation continues, Chandler Police officials are asking parents to talk with their kids on how to keep them safe.

"It can not only happen on a sidewalk or at a convenience store or at a grocery store," said Det. Eva Zermeno with Chandler Police. "It can happen while playing video games. It can happen on social media. It can happen anywhere."

Delcampo faces two counts of molestation of a child and one count of kidnapping. Both are class two felonies.