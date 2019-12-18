Chandler Police: Woman killed after she was struck by semi and SUV

Chandler Police officials say a woman was killed after she was struck by a semi and an SUV Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at around 6:00 a.m. near the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Ray Road. According to a statement released by Det. Seth Tyler Wednesday afternoon, the victim, identified as 38-year-old Maria Armendariz, was hit by a semi-truck as the truck was pulling out of a private driveway.

Moments later, Det. Tyler said Armendariz was struck by a red Ford Expedition SUV. Armendariz, who lived in Chandler, was taken to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead.

As for the semi, Chandler Police officials say it headed westbound on Ray to its destination in Buckeye. Investigators later contacted the driver, and learned he was not aware of his involvement in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, according to Det. Tyler, remained at the scene.

Traffic restrictions were in place for several hours due to the investigation. At this point, Chandler Police officials say there is no indication of impairment or distraction on the part of anyone involved. No arrests have been made, and no citations have been issued at this time.