Chaos on the streets of Glendale; deadly accident leaves family frustrated | Nightly Roundup

From a chaotic scene captured by surveillance cameras in the West Valley to a California family's search for answers after their loved one died in an accident at an APS plant near Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, November 15, 2024.

1. Chaos ensues after man cashes check in Glendale

Surveillance cameras captured the moment two suspects swiped nearly $50,000 from a Glendale man's car. Read More

2. Family left frustrated after deadly accident at APS plant

The victim, identified as Mike Olver of California, died in a crane accident at APS' Redhawk Power Plant. Read More

3. Cause of death released for woman found dead at office

The woman, identified as 60-year-old Dewnise Prudhomme, was found dead days after she clocked into work at a Wells Fargo office in Tempe. Read More

4. Murder sentence of 14-year-old leaves victim's friends unsatisfied

Thw 14-year-old, identified only as a boy, will stay behind bars until his 18th birthday for the murder of Hailey Stephens. Read More

5. Bird flu case found in Arizona

The case, according to health and agriculture officials, was detected at a commercial farm in Pinal County. Read More

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight