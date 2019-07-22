Chelsea Clinton and husband welcome 3rd child

Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky are now parents to a third child, who was born Monday, according to the former first daughter.

"This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky," Clinton tweeted Monday at 7:34 a.m. "We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

Clinton and Mezvinsky, who have been married since 2010, also have a 4-year-old daughter, Charlotte, and a 3-year-old son, Aidan.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton retweeted her daughter's announcement and added: "Bill and I are so thrilled."

"Hillary and I are overjoyed and grateful to meet our new grandson, Jasper!" Ex-President Bill Clinton tweeted.

Clinton is an author and public health expert. She has written a book on global health policy and several books for children.

Mezvinsky, an investor, has served on the boards of companies and nonprofits.

Clinton, 39, and Mezvinsky, 41, live in New York City.