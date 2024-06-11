Child dead after falling into water near a Mesa apartment complex, PD says

article

A child died after falling into "water surrounding an apartment complex" in Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

At around 1 p.m. on June 11, Mesa Police officers responded to the area near Baseline and Power roads for a report of a child in the water.

"Upon arrival, officers found that the child had been pulled from the water and someone was administering CPR. Officers took over CPR until Fire and Medical personnel arrived and continued the life-saving measures," police said.

The child was taken to the hospital but around 2 p.m., the child died.

The Mesa Police Department is investigating this incident.

The child's age and name weren't released.

Map of where the incident happened: