China Mars rover beams back spectacular images from red planet

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
13
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

China Mars rover beams back spectacular images from red planet

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

China releases images of rover on red planet

New images were released Friday, June 11 of China’s first Mars rover Zhurong. (Credit: CNSA via Storyful)

CHINA - The China National Space Administration released new images of its Zhurong rover on Mars on Friday.

The images show China’s first Mars rover next to a landing platform bearing national flags and tracks left on the planet’s surface after roaming the red planet. 

According to the CNSA, Zhurong placed a remote camera about 33 feet from the landing platform to take a group portrait.

1623396428-a083261b-0a7f-476d-bd82-4ec455511cdc-original.jpg

New images were released Friday of China’s first Mars rover Zhurong. (Credit: CNSA via Storyful)

The six-wheeled rover is surveying an area known as Utopia Planitia, searching for signs of water or ice that could lend clues as to whether Mars ever sustained life.

The mission has made China the second country in the world to successfully land a rover on the surface of Mars.

Last month, the solar-powered rover touched Martian soil — a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing. 

1623396429-266b23d8-b3ff-4158-a706-f77c792787d0-original

The Chinese Mars rover Zhurong is seen near its landing platform taken by a remote camera that was dropped into position. (CNSA via Storyful)

According to the Associated Press, the rover is expected to be deployed for 90 days to search for evidence of life.

The U.S. also has an ongoing Mars mission, with the Perseverance rover and a tiny helicopter exploring the planet. Earlier this month marked NASA's Perseverance Mars rover's hundredth Martian day on the red planet.

RELATED: NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

The car-sized, 2,260-pound spacecraft landed on Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021, after a 203-day journey traversing 293 million miles.

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this story.