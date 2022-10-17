Circle the City offering mammograms, and more, to women experiencing homelessness in Phoenix area

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and an organization in Phoenix is stepping up to help women experiencing homelessness receive the care they need.

About 1 in 8 women will develop the invasive cancer in their lifetime, and to help combat this issue and detect it early on, Circle the City is giving free mammograms to our most vulnerable population.

Circle the City helps provide healthcare to men and women experiencing homelessness as the rate of people living on the streets is growing at an alarming rate, including in Phoenix.

On Oct. 27, the organization is hosting a free mammogram and women's wellness event.

"It's really more critical than ever," says Marty Hames, director of communications for the organization.

Getting a mammogram can be a simple, yet life-saving choice. For some, it’s not easy to access.

SYMPTOMS OF BREAST CANCER, ACCORDING TO MAYO CLINIC

"We are seeing a dramatic number of people, an increasing number of people living on the street, and when you couple that with that in the increase in the cost of living, just the cost that all of us are facing, you know, getting a mammogram might fall to the bottom of the priority list when it's compared to ‘where am I going to sleep tonight? Where am I going to get my next meal?’" Hames said.

That’s where Circle the City comes in.

It's launching a brand-new women's wellness project in an effort to connect critical life-saving detection tests for women in the homeless community.

"Our effort is to try to get this information out to women who are out on the street, to help educate them about their health so that they have the same health opportunities and access to healthcare that all the rest of us do," Hames explained.

Its first event on Oct. 27 is providing free mammograms, pap smears, and pelvic exams for women aged 50 and older. Appointments and/or insurance aren't needed.

"We know that these tests save lives, but we also know it can be very difficult for women living on the street to make an appointment, get to that appointment, and really prioritize getting these appointments done," Hames said.

The mammogram van will be out on Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parsons Family Health Center, 3522 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013.

It will also be partnering with a local beauty salon to provide free haircuts and makeovers. Backpacks and bras will also be provided.