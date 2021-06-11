Coast Guard crew, good Samaritan rescue 6 from boat off NJ coast

Expand / Collapse search
Updated 1 hour ago
New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (FOX 5 DC) - The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan were able to rescue six people who were trapped on a boat off the coast of Atlantic City. 

The rescue occurred on Thursday, June 10. The Coast Guard says they received an alert about a 28-foot boat taking on water due to bad weather and heavy seas. A helicopter aircrew from the Coast Guard's Atlantic City Air Station was sent out to help.

Once on scene, the crew hoisted two of the boaters to safety. On the water, a nearby good Samaritan got the other four people onto their boat. 

All six people made it safely back to shore thanks to the work of those involved.

"These men no doubt made the right call deciding to be rescued in what looked like very unforgiving seas," said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Swanner, the helicopter pilot. "Luckily they had life jackets, which aided in their recovery and again, proved to be critical in saving these men." 

Coast Guard officials have warned other boaters that the vessel remains adrift. The owner of the boat is making plans to salvage it. 