Cold case solved: Man accused of shooting, killing Phoenix man

Phoenix Police officials announced on Thursday that an arrest was made in connection with a murder case that went cold for years.

In a statement, investigators said they arrested 25-year-old Iram Quintana on April 16 for his alleged role in the shooting death of 19-year-old Pedro Antunez-Andrade.

Officials said the shooting that killed Antunez-Andrade happened on the afternoon of Sept. 23, 2014. Police were called to the area of 9th Avenue and Mountain View Road for a shooting.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located a deceased adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

Iram Quintana

Quintana, investigators said, was later determined to be the main suspect in the case. The man, who was 15 years old at the time, was believed to have fled to Mexico.

"A warrant was issued for his arrest as Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office assisted in trying to locate Quintana with no success," read a portion of the statement.

Per investigators, Quintana was taken into custody after patrol officers contacted him during a trespassing call for service at an abandoned property near Cactus Road and 28th Drive. He is accused of 2nd degree murder.

Area where the suspect was arrested