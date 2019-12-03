College Bar & Grill closing in Tempe

A well-known Arizona State University hangout is closing its doors.

College Bar & Grill announced on social media Tuesday that they will be closing.

The bar said in their announcement that the closing is temporary and they hope to reopen soon.

Owner Nick Nicolas told FOX 10 a legal matter got in the way and he's been playing catch up for about a year.

The bar is located off S College Avenue, just a short walk from Sun Devil Stadium, and owned and operated by ASU alumni.

Students came out in force to pack the bar for their final night.