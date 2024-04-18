Colorado murder suspect arrested during traffic stop in Oro Valley

A suspect accused of shooting and killing a Colorado man was arrested during a traffic stop near Tucson, police said.

Denver Police say 35-year-old Luis Reyes was found shot at a home on March 29. Reyes died at the scene.

On April 19, Oro Valley Police pulled over a vehicle and learned that the driver had outstanding warrants in Colorado. The driver, 51-year-old Francisco Romero, was arrested.

Romero was booked into Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is accused of first-degree murder.

"The Denver District Attorney’s office will make the final determination of charges," Denver Police said. "The arrest affidavit for Romero is sealed and is currently not available for release."