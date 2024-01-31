Expand / Collapse search

Controversial Arizona lawmaker quits; Teen violence latest | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Updated 7:01PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest arrests made in connection with teen violence in Gilbert to an Arizona state lawmaker who is resigning amid an ethics controversy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 31, 2024

1. Controversial Arizona lawmaker quits 

Featured

Amid ethics controversy, Arizona State Rep. Leezah Sun resigns
article

Amid ethics controversy, Arizona State Rep. Leezah Sun resigns

Arizona state lawmaker Leezah Sun has resigned from her position a day after a report detailed findings on various ethics-related incidents involving the now-former West Valley representative.

2. Gilbert teen violence latest

Featured

Gilbert teen violence: Police announces more arrests
article

Gilbert teen violence: Police announces more arrests

Gilbert Police announced three more arrests in connection with various teen violence incidents that happened in the East Valley town in recent years.

3. You had that couch for how long?

Featured

Woman returns couch to Costco after two years, sparks viral reaction to store's generous return policy
article

Woman returns couch to Costco after two years, sparks viral reaction to store's generous return policy

A viral video of a Costco customer returning a couch purchased over two years ago sparked online discussion about the wholesale retailer's return policy and whether customers are abusing it.

4. Shocking crime rocks community

Featured

Son charged with murder, abusing corpse after father beheaded in Levittown home: police
article

Son charged with murder, abusing corpse after father beheaded in Levittown home: police

A disturbing murder is under investigation after police say a man was found beheaded in his Middletown Township home, and now confirm that his son has been arrested and charged for the gruesome death.

5. "She was the life of the family"

Featured

'We're devastated': Family mourns delivery driver killed while man was fleeing from DPS
article

'We're devastated': Family mourns delivery driver killed while man was fleeing from DPS

Family members say the victim, identified by DPS as 21-year-old Sarah Bingham, was delivering pizzas and talking with her fiance when she was hit by a man who was allegedly fleeing from authorities following a trooper-involved shooting.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/31/2024

Get ready! We could be seeing some wet weather in the Valley.