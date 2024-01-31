Controversial Arizona lawmaker quits; Teen violence latest | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest arrests made in connection with teen violence in Gilbert to an Arizona state lawmaker who is resigning amid an ethics controversy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 31, 2024
1. Controversial Arizona lawmaker quits
Arizona state lawmaker Leezah Sun has resigned from her position a day after a report detailed findings on various ethics-related incidents involving the now-former West Valley representative.
2. Gilbert teen violence latest
Gilbert Police announced three more arrests in connection with various teen violence incidents that happened in the East Valley town in recent years.
3. You had that couch for how long?
A viral video of a Costco customer returning a couch purchased over two years ago sparked online discussion about the wholesale retailer's return policy and whether customers are abusing it.
4. Shocking crime rocks community
A disturbing murder is under investigation after police say a man was found beheaded in his Middletown Township home, and now confirm that his son has been arrested and charged for the gruesome death.
5. "She was the life of the family"
Family members say the victim, identified by DPS as 21-year-old Sarah Bingham, was delivering pizzas and talking with her fiance when she was hit by a man who was allegedly fleeing from authorities following a trooper-involved shooting.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 1/31/2024
Get ready! We could be seeing some wet weather in the Valley.