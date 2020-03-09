Coronavirus fears don't stop some from booking trips and traveling abroad

article

The Center for Disease Control is issuing new guidelines for travelers. If you've traveled to places like China, Italy, South Korea, or Iran you must self-isolate for 14 days.

The travel prices are down significantly and our expert says these travelers are going places that haven't been affected by the virus, meaning they aren't gambling, they are playing this situation the way you would play the stock market.

Seeing an opportunity and buying low.

Travel is cheap due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, and cruise ships and airlines are giving travelers perks you don't normally see.

Travel advisor, Janet Semenova, with Boutique Travel Advisors says she saw a couple upgrade their seats for an unexpected cost. "... from economy to business class just on their flight from Phoenix to London over the last week for under $100 ... how much would that usually cost ... thousands."

Semenova says in the next few weeks, expect to see more deals like that. She also says travelers are still booking trips, likely because they do not have medical risk factors and are taking advantage of those offers and low crowds.

Semenova says she also has clients who are taking smaller cruises, however for those who are looking to travel this summer or fall, there are amazing deals to be had if you do your research.

Travel experts say, while some people may have to cancel upcoming trips, they may also end up losing money. Travel insurance companies may not reimburse money for trips that are canceled due to the coronavirus.

One insurance company says that "fear of travel" is not covered by most plans, and the outbreak is considered a "foreseeable event." However, travelers can usually get a refund if a "travel advisory" is issued after a trip is booked.