Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Cottonwood Police: K-9 alerted police officer to fentanyl pills inside car; 2 arrested

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Yavapai County
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Photo Courtesy: Cottonwood Police Department)

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Police officials in Cottonwood say an alert by a police K-9 during a traffic stop led a police officer to a drug bust involving fentanyl.

The bust happened on August 25, but it was announced via a statement on August 26. In the statement, Cottonwood Police officials say officers were conduction an operation on I-17 near Camp Verde when they stopped a car for an expired registration.

"The sergeant conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle using K-9 Kratos, who alerted to the presence of narcotics," read a portion of the statement. "A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 5 pounds of fentanyl in pill form."

In addition, Cottonwood Police officials say a handgun, several gun magazines and numerous bullets were found inside the car as well. As for the fentanyl, there was an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 pills found, with a street value of about $600,000.

Carlos Juan Quintero Parra (left) and Monica R. Ramirez (right) (Photo Courtesy: Cottonwood Police Department)

Two people, according to Cottonwood Police officials, were arrested as a result of the bust. The driver of the car, identified as 21-year-old Carlos Julian Quintero Parra, and the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Monica R. Ramirez, are both from Phoenix, and both are accused of committing a number of drug-related offenses. Both are held on a $750,000 paper bond.