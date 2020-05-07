Cottonwood police officer shot, suspect arrested

A Cottonwood police officer is recovering following a shootout with a suspect on Wednesday night.

According to the Cottonwood Police Department, officers responded at 7:45 p.m. for reports of a man who was charging at vehicles that were passing by him.

After officers arrived at the scene, there was an exchange of gunfire and one officer was hit.

The injured officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody following the shooting.