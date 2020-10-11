Couple tests socially-distanced Halloween candy delivery system using drone

As Halloween draws nearer, more and more people are creating clever ways to dispense candy to trick-or-treaters while still maintaining social distancing.

Luke Keyes and his wife Michele Benedisuk, decided to utilize the tools they had at their disposal to create a contact-free way to deliver candy.

Keyes, a software engineer, said he was playing with several ideas this year which included a “candy cannon, a robot delivery system” and even a drone, which was an apparent success.In the video, the couple’s children are seen holding up buckets as the drone dropped a candy bar to the eager receivers below.

The couple expressed that they “really love” Halloween and added that her family normally hosted a haunted garage experience each year, but since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they’ve had to think of other ways to enjoy one of their favorite holidays.

This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discouraged Americans from participating in traditional trick-or-treating and indoor costume parties due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, if trick-or-treaters end up hitting the streets, they should not wear a costume mask as a replacement for their virus-related mask or in addition to one, the CDC said.

Costume masks should only be worn if they have two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the person's face, the CDC said, adding that trick-or-treaters should consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask instead.

The federal agency issued its Halloween guidelines on Sept. 21 to help protect families and communities from COVID-19, which has infected more than 6.8 million Americans.

"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," the CDC said in its advisory, adding that anyone who may have COVID-19--or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19--should not partake in any in-person activities during the holiday.

