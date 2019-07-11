Expand / Collapse search

Court attorney addresses case of teen allegedly killed over rap music

By and FOX 10 Web Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - New details have been revealed in a case that's been making news across the country. Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery announced that his office is looking into whether this case is eligible for the death penalty.

17-year-old Elijah Al-Amin did nothing wrong - he didn't even interact with his alleged killer before he was attacked from behind. Adams is accused of stabbing 17-year-old Al-Amin in the neck at a Circle K in Peoria during the early morning of the Fourth of July. Officers found Adams near the gas station with a pocket knife and blood on his body. According to investigators, the 26-year-old attacked the teen because he felt threatened by rap music Al-Amin was playing in his car.

The arrest of Michael Adams in connection to the death of Al-Amin sparked outrage across the nation. Even a social media hashtag came about, #JusticeForElijah. Montgomery became emotional as he spoke about the case.

"I cannot fathom trying to make sense, for Elijah's family, of just going to a convenience store and that's it, your child is gone," said Montgomery.

The stabbing also took place just two days after Adams was released from prison. He had served a 13-month sentence for aggravated assault. Adams' lawyer said that her client suffers from mental illness. Many people are calling the attack a hate crime. Arizona does not have a hate crime statute.

Adams has a history of aggravated assault. Court records reveal the threatened to throw a large brick at someone who told him to get off the sidewalk - and he attacked a correctional officer while in jail.

MCSO says every inmate goes through a screening process that includes a medical evaluation and it was determined Adams be housed in jail, not sent to a hospital. Adams is in restrictive housing, meaning he's being kept away from the general population.