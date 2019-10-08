Court Documents: Phoenix man accused of sexting teenage girl and touching her inappropriately

article

Court documents show a Phoenix man is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a 16-year-old girl, as well as touching her inappropriately.

According to documents, 33-year-old John Ivory Myers was arrested on Monday. Detectives first began investigating after the pastor of the girl reported to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office that the girl had reportedly been sexually abused by her father from the age of eight until she was 16. The girl also accused Myers of sending her sexually explicit messages. In addition, the girl accused Myers of sending nude photos of himself, and touched her on her bottom.

The girl, according to documents, also accused Myers of asking her to send him pictures of her private area, which she complied. The alleged victim also described an incident in May 2018, in which the girl accused Myers of touching her private areas over her clothes, while the two were inside Myers' car.

The girl's father reportedly found the nude photos of her and Myers on the girl's laptop, and told the girl that he is going to store the pictures. The girl's father, according to officials, also agreed to not show the girl's mother the photos, so long as she did sexual acts with him.

Myers, police say, admitted to sending sexually explicit photos of himself to the alleged victim, as well as receiving sexually explicit photos from the alleged victim vis Snapchat and Whatsapp, as well as admitting to touching the alleged victim in her private area, over her clothes.

Myers, according to officials, is accused of sexual abuse. Meanwhile, the alleged victim's father has also been arrested.