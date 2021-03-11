Court documents: Teen allegedly stabbed dad to rid body of shape-shifting reptile in 2020

Nearly a year after police say he brutally attacked his father at a Tempe home, a young man is arrested.

The attack happened in March 2020. According to court documents, Isaiah Gentry is accused of hitting his dad in the head with a statue before stabbing him 20 times with a steak knife. The victim was able to escape to a neighbor's house.

Despite the severity of the attack, documents show the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police investigators say the suspect told them he tried to kill his father because a "Shapeshifting reptile" had taken over. Gentry had been hospitalized, but was recently released and arrested on an attempted murder charge.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters