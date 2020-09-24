Cox internet outage in north Phoenix caused by power pole arson

A major internet outage in north Phoenix was caused by a fire on a power pole that police say was intentionally set.

Cox Communications customers experienced the outage on Sept. 23-24 after the Phoenix Police Department said a power pole was set on fire near Second Street and Bell Road.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Crews from Cox are on the scene trying to make repairs to fiber connections that were burned in the fire.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

