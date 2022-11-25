Crash in Phoenix sends two police officers to the hospital

Phoenix Police officials say a crash in the western part of the city has sent two of their officers to the hospital.

The crash, according to a statement, happened in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. A patrol car in the area was struck by two cars that, according to witness, were driving at a high rate of speed.

"The adult driver for one of the vehicles was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second driver a juvenile male stayed on scene with officers," read a portion of the statement.

As a result of the crash, 51st Avenue is closed from Thomas Road to Virginia until an investigation at the scene concludes, according to officials.

(Click here for interactive map)