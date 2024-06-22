Daughter, 33-years-old, in jail after stabbing mother and father south of Sedona

article

A woman is in jail after stabbing her father and mother multiple times, leaving both of them hospitalized in the Village of Oak Creek, south of Sedona.

The woman, identified as 33-year-old Lauren Levinson, was taken into custody after police found her standing outside the home where the stabbing occurred.

Police arrived at the home off Coffee Pot Rock Road around 5:30 a.m. just before the two victims were found in the house, according to a release.

The mother was airlifted to a trauma center with serious stab wounds to her back.

Levinson's brother, who was there after one of the parents called him for help, assisted police in wrapping his mother's torso in order to protect the function of her lungs, according to the release.

Levinson's father had multiple stab wounds to his arms and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

There has been no update on the status of either victim.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation.

