Deadly crash in the north Valley; new teen violence arrest | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a new teen violence arrest in Gilbert to an arrest made in connection with the ‘Baby Skylar’ case in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
1. Deadly crash in the north Valley
Two people were killed in a north Phoenix crash along I-17 Tuesday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.
2. Gilbert teen violence latest
Gilbert Police have announced the arrest of a girl in connection with a teen violence-related incident that happened in September 2023.
3. Sad update in search for missing girl
Search crews located her body in the Trinity River near Livingston, Texas where she went missing.
4. A break in the ‘Baby Skylar’ case
Police say a woman has been arrested nearly 20 years after her newborn baby was found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
5. AZ stabbing suspect connected to other crimes
The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Raad Almansoori, was originally arrested in connection with a stabbing in Surprise.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/20/2024
We're expecting cooler temperatures on Wednesday, but a warmup is on the way.