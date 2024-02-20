Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash in the north Valley; new teen violence arrest | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a new teen violence arrest in Gilbert to an arrest made in connection with the ‘Baby Skylar’ case in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

1. Deadly crash in the north Valley

Featured

I-17 crash kills 2 in north Phoenix, DPS says
article

I-17 crash kills 2 in north Phoenix, DPS says

Two people were killed in a north Phoenix crash along I-17 Tuesday afternoon, Arizona DPS said.

2. Gilbert teen violence latest

Featured

Gilbert teen violence: Girl arrested in assault and robbery case
article

Gilbert teen violence: Girl arrested in assault and robbery case

Gilbert Police have announced the arrest of a girl in connection with a teen violence-related incident that happened in September 2023.

3. Sad update in search for missing girl

Featured

Missing Texas girl found dead
article

Missing Texas girl found dead

Search crews located her body in the Trinity River near Livingston, Texas where she went missing.

4. A break in the ‘Baby Skylar’ case

Featured

'Baby Skylar' cold case: Newborn found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor, mother arrested
article

'Baby Skylar' cold case: Newborn found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor, mother arrested

Police say a woman has been arrested nearly 20 years after her newborn baby was found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

5. AZ stabbing suspect connected to other crimes

Featured

New York hotel murder suspect now linked to Arizona stabbings
article

New York hotel murder suspect now linked to Arizona stabbings

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Raad Almansoori, was originally arrested in connection with a stabbing in Surprise.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/20/2024

We're expecting cooler temperatures on Wednesday, but a warmup is on the way.