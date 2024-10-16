Deadly crash prompted freeway closure; Phoenix police arrest sparks controversy | Nightly Roundup

From a deadly crash that resulted in I-10's closure for some time to an arrest in Phoenix that has sparked national outcry, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

1. Deadly crash prompted I-10 closure

The crash happened just after 12 p.m., about two miles south of Riggs Road along the I-10. Two people died as a result of the crash.

2. Shocking new details in apparent Glendale murder-suicide case

Police have identified the suspect and the victim in the case. The two were found shot to death on Oct. 15 near 79th Avenue and Bell Road, and on Wednesday, police say the victim was about to celebrate a major milestone.

3. Investigation underway after deaf man's encounter with Phoenix Police sparked controversy

Phoenix Police say the man, identified as Tyron McAlpin, bit and swung at them, while his attorney says the man, who is deaf, disabled and black, was the victim of a violent police assault.

4. Remembering Liam Payne, former One Direction star

(Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Liam Payne, who was part of UK group One Direction from 2010 to 2015, has died at the age of 31. Police in Buenos Aires, Argentina said he fell from a hotel floor.

5. A list of products affected by the meat recall

(Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A recall of nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry could impact hundreds of products across major retailers like Costco, Trader Joe’s, Target and Walmart.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight