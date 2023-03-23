Man dies after flash fire ignites at Mesa aerospace facility

A body was found after a fire broke out at a building belonging to a Mesa aerospace and defense company overnight, officials said.

Mesa firefighters were called to a Talley Defense Systems facility near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Higley Road at around 2 a.m. on March 23 for reports of an "explosion."

Police said a flash fire involving flammable material had sparked inside one of the buildings.

"Employees stated a 22 year old male who was in the building was unaccounted for," said Richard Encinas with Mesa Police.

First responders put the flames out and found the victim's body inside. Witnesses told police that the 22-year-old had been moving explosive material when it suddenly ignited.

Talley Defense, also known as Nammo, manufactures aerospace and defense products, along with commercial ammunition, according to their website.

Police are now investigating.

Location of the fire: