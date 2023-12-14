Death penalty sought for Arizona man accused of cellmate and young boy's deaths

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty for a man accused of two murders.

This is the second time prosecutors have asked for him to be put to death – if convicted.

35-year-old Thomas Desharnais is accused of killing his cellmate at the Lower Buckeye Jail last year.

He was being held there after being charged with murder in the death of an 11-year-old boy. Police say the boy died from abuse at a hotel near Osborn and Scottsdale roads back in January 2022.

The boy's grandmother, Stephanie Davis, is also charged in the boy's death.

Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty for her and Desharnais in that case.

Thomas Desharnais (MCSO)

The trial is set for next year.