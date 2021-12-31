Demand for COVID-19 testing overwhelming Phoenix-metro testing sites ahead of New Year's Eve

The demand for testing across the Phoenix-metro area is being felt on multiple fronts.

COVID lab, Saguaro Bloom, had 5 locations open on New Year's Eve, and many of them were booked for appointments.

"We were very, very busy a month ago, and right now we're probably 50% above that. All of our appointments, our daily appointments, are starting to get maxed out."

The labs' founder Dr. Jesse Greer says they've had to cap the number of patients they take in order to maintain their one-day result turnaround times. He's expecting the demand for testing to only go up.

"Everybody's going to go out and do their thing tonight, so there's going to be a lot of new cases that stem from tonight. And that'll continue on until this thing turns itself out."

Last week, Arizona's positivity rate was at 13%. This week, it jumped to 20%, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

If it's not lab tests, it's at-home tests. Cities like Mesa and Tempe started hanging out free at-home kits, but ran out within hours and sometimes minutes. They're tough to find in stores, too.

Here's a list of places you can go to get tested for COVID-19 in Arizona: https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/covid-test-locations

