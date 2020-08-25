Expand / Collapse search
Demonstration turns destructive in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Washington
Q13 FOX

Seattle protest turns destructive

Demonstrators set fire to the East Precinct in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

SEATTLE - A protest that started in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood turned destructive Monday night when demonstrators broke windows, sprayed graffiti and started a fire next to SPD's East Precinct. 

According to Seattle Police, the protesters marched from Cal Anderson Park to the West Precinct, where people began hurling objects at the building, breaking windows and spray-painting graffiti on the walls. They also broke windows at a nearby Starbucks. 

They marched back to the East Precinct, where some of the demonstrators climbed a chain-link fence and set a fire next to the precinct building. 

Police arrested one person for investigation of arson, and one officer was injured during the demonstration. 

Detectives are also investigating an arson at an office building in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue South after someone threw multiple incendiary devices, causing some damage. It's unclear if it's tied to the protests.