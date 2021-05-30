Despite challenges, pools around the Valley are open for Memorial Day weekend

It’s a busy Memorial Day weekend for Valley pools, as people make a splash to beat the heat.

"What a wonderful way to spend with the family," said Thaia Edgecombe of Phoenix.

The Kiwanis Wave Pool in Tempe is one of the many area pools to open up for the Memorial Day weekend, Ssmething the kids especially seem to enjoy.

"Swim around, and then whenever the waves come, we can swim with," said one girl, identified only as Leticia.

Pools still feeling effects from COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many locations are making adjustments. For the wave pool at Kiwanis Park, they are only letting 150 people in per session, and on May 30, they had to turn several families away.

"We are sticking to our capacity numbers, so once those sessions are full, they are full and closed out," said Evelyn McNeill, Community Services Manager for Kiwanis Recreation Center and Aquatics.

Lifeguards hard to come by

Another challenge in 2021 is finding enough lifeguards.

"Been difficult still getting some lifeguard but thankfully, we have a good loyal group, and we have been able to open all three of our pools," said McNeill.

Many other area pools have had the same problem. Officials with the City of Glendale said, in a statement, that they will be opening their pools in stages, starting the second week of June, due to challenges in hiring qualified lifeguards.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters