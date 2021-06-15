Despite high Arizona heat, tourists continue to flock to the Valley

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

PHOENIX - The hot temperatures known for chasing summer tourists away have arrived, but something unusual is happening in the Phoenix metro area: the stream of visitors isn't slowing to a trickle like it normally does.

"I think for 2021, I don't think we're expecting any kind of slow season," said Tracy Stoltz, general manager at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. " I actually think Arizona is the perfect location being surrounded by the national parks. I think you've got some of the best medical facilities in the world, and let's top it off with the Suns winning - people want to be in Arizona."

Stoltz says the Phoenix Suns mania downtown has certainly helped their activity, but it's more than that.

"What we're seeing more than ever is families that have been coming to the heart of downtown," said Stoltz. "I don't think that they're ready to travel the international route at this point, and they're taking a tour of the country, so this is their stopping point.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort has a similar story in summer bookings. John Glynn says occupancy rates remain steady and strong, and there are several reasons why tourists keep coming.

"There are still some neighboring states…that still has some pretty tight restrictions in place, and so we've seen an increase in travelers from those areas," Glynn.

It's advised to get reservations early, as the higher demand may mean that staycation deals aren't as plentiful or as generous as years past.

