Despite high Arizona heat, tourists continue to flock to the Valley

The hot temperatures known for chasing summer tourists away have arrived, but something unusual is happening in the Phoenix metro area: the stream of visitors isn't slowing to a trickle like it normally does.

"I think for 2021, I don't think we're expecting any kind of slow season," said Tracy Stoltz, general manager at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. " I actually think Arizona is the perfect location being surrounded by the national parks. I think you've got some of the best medical facilities in the world, and let's top it off with the Suns winning - people want to be in Arizona."

Stoltz says the Phoenix Suns mania downtown has certainly helped their activity, but it's more than that.

"What we're seeing more than ever is families that have been coming to the heart of downtown," said Stoltz. "I don't think that they're ready to travel the international route at this point, and they're taking a tour of the country, so this is their stopping point.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort has a similar story in summer bookings. John Glynn says occupancy rates remain steady and strong, and there are several reasons why tourists keep coming.

"There are still some neighboring states…that still has some pretty tight restrictions in place, and so we've seen an increase in travelers from those areas," Glynn.

It's advised to get reservations early, as the higher demand may mean that staycation deals aren't as plentiful or as generous as years past.

