Diamond Fire burning in Tonto National Forest forces evacuation of Sunflower community

The Diamond Fire, burning southeast of Indian Spring Peak, can be seen from Highway 87 as crews work to contain the fire over the weekend, and as residents are forced out of their homes.

The Tonto National Forest said on July 23 that the fire is burning away from the Sunflower community. Still, residents are in GO mode, meaning they need to evacuate.

"@MaricopaReady is advising Sunflower is at ‘GO.’ MCSO is conducting evacuations and notifying residents to go to the Town of Fountain Hills, as the evacuation center is being established. Residents are encouraged to keep monitoring Maricopa.gov for updates," says MCSO Sgt.

The firefight continues into the night.

"Airtankers were turned back due to thunderstorms in the area. This fire is located in very remote country … Firefighters will be on the scene throughout the evening," the Tonto National Forest said on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire is at about 100 acres.

This fire is not to be confused with the Diamond Fire that burned near Rio Verde Foothills/Scottsdale at the end of June. That fire was fully contained by July 5.

The fire's cause hasn't been detailed.

Photo from the Tonto National Forest

Map of where the fire is burning: