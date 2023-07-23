Diamond Fire burning in Tonto National Forest forces evacuation of Sunflower community

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Marble and Glen Canyons, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Advisory
until SUN 8:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:53 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:45 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Diamond Fire burning in Tonto National Forest forces evacuation of Sunflower community

By
Published 
Updated 6:05PM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Diamond Fire, burning southeast of Indian Spring Peak, can be seen from Highway 87 as crews work to contain the fire over the weekend, and as residents are forced out of their homes.

The Tonto National Forest said on July 23 that the fire is burning away from the Sunflower community. Still, residents are in GO mode, meaning they need to evacuate.

"@MaricopaReady is advising Sunflower is at ‘GO.’ MCSO is conducting evacuations and notifying residents to go to the Town of Fountain Hills, as the evacuation center is being established. Residents are encouraged to keep monitoring Maricopa.gov for updates," says MCSO Sgt.

The firefight continues into the night.

"Airtankers were turned back due to thunderstorms in the area. This fire is located in very remote country … Firefighters will be on the scene throughout the evening," the Tonto National Forest said on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire is at about 100 acres.

This fire is not to be confused with the Diamond Fire that burned near Rio Verde Foothills/Scottsdale at the end of June. That fire was fully contained by July 5.

The fire's cause hasn't been detailed.

Photo from the Tonto National Forest

Map of where the fire is burning: