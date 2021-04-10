Diamondbacks offer free tickets to fans who went to home opener amid game day issues

Arizona Diamondbacks fans who attended the home opener on Friday, April 9 will receive a free ticket to a future game as an apology for issues related to fans' experiences.

"We appreciate all fans who attended our game last night and realize many experienced inconveniences and we have begun to address and make corrections," read a tweet from the team's president and CEO, Derrick Hall, on Saturday.

Single-game ticket buyers will receive a ticket to an upcoming game and season ticket holders will also be offered compensation.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our fans and are committed to immediate improvements," Hall said.

In a longer statement, the team admits it came up short due to concessions inefficiencies that caused long lines and issues with transactions.

Courtesy of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Several tweets by fans indicated there were issues with the concessions and the number of tickets being sold.