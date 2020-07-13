Dignity Health: Singer Lizzo donates sandwiches to medical workers in Chandler

As a way to show her appreciation for frontline health care workers around the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, singer Lizzo donated dozens of sandwiches from a local sandwich shop to health care heroes in Chandler.

Health care workers at Dignity Health received 75 meals from Dilly's Deli on June 13th from the singer.

"The order came in. Let them know it was from Lizzo. Special instructions," said Daniel Clark, general manager of the deli.

(Photo Courtesy: Dignity Health)

These were the instructions for staff at Dilly's Deli in Tempe: short, sweet and to the point.

"I gave the supervisor's name at the COVID unit at the Chandler unit, let them know it's from Lizzo," Clark said.

"We have pretty good reviews. I'm sure she has never been here. She has never heard of us. It was all based on word of mouth. It's great for us. Great for publicity," Clark added.

The hospital released a statement on the generous donation.

"Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center’s emergency department today received 75 meals from Dilly’s Deli in Tempe, generously donated by superstar Lizzo. A Grammy-award winning artist and TIME Magazine’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year, Lizzo has been performing random acts of kindness by delivering food to frontline workers around the country. Lizzo will be best-known to our team for her incredible support and display of humankindness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Especially in these unprecedented and challenging times, our community’s outpouring of support means the world to all of us at Dignity Health in Arizona."