Disinfectant-spraying drone helps keep bidders at Barrett-Jackson auction safe

It's a busy week at WestWorld in Scottsdale, as the annual Barrett-Jackson collector car auction is underway.

The 2021 event is taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, there is an added safety measure to keep bidders safe: drones.

The drone spray is created by a company named Dragonfly.

"We use a polymer base chemical that we spray on all of the seats in stadiums around the country, that will put a 24-hour layer of protection onto the seats and handrails," said Johnny Green with Dragonfly.

The drone holds 40 pounds of product, and can spray for 15 minutes. It will reload however many times necessary to cover all the spots. Green says the product dries in 30 seconds to a minute.

At the auction, the spraying process is typically done at night, when there is less activity.

"When you’re doing the spraying, you’re also getting the floors, you’re getting up under the seats, anywhere where a hand or body part come in touch with. We want to make sure the drone is getting that coverage," said Green.

Dragonfly worked on the sanitizing drone sprays for six to eight months to help get life somewhat back to normal.

"It’s a really fulfilling thing to do, and seems like a great use for our specialty, which is drones," said Green. "In the future, we will continue to look for ways to provide safe and effective ways to get back to living lives the way they are wanting to live it, use to live it and deserve to live it."

The auction arena is done in about an hour, which is faster than people doing it by hand.