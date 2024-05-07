Dog dragged by animal control; video shows alleged preschool kids abuse | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a shocking case of alleged animal mistreatment in Northern Arizona to a surprise one Arizona mother received ahead of Mother's Day, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
1. Neighborhood dog dragged by animal control
A neighborhood in Winslow is outraged and calling for justice for a beloved dog who is shown being dragged and bloodied by an animal control employee in a video.
2. Footage shows alleged abuse of preschool kids
Several parents are angered by a preschool program in northern Arizona, and they’ve filed a lawsuit against the facility and staff over allegations of child abuse. The surveillance footage sent to FOX 10 shows a sample size of what happened in the classrooms by a specific teacher’s aide.
3. Inmate fails to return to jail
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Trevor Trammel was on work release on May 1 but failed to return to Camp Verde Jail.
4. Mother gets pleasant surprise ahead of Mother's Day
Kurt and Brenda Warner's First Things First program donates home to Valley mother of 4 just in time for Mother's Day.
5. Chad Daybell trial recap: Day 18
During her testimony, Zulema Pastenes, a former follower of Chad Daybell, says the self-proclaimed "Doomsday prophet" predicted the deaths of two murder victims.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 5/7/2024
Temperatures are getting closer and closer to that triple-digit mark.