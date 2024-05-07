Expand / Collapse search

Dog dragged by animal control; video shows alleged preschool kids abuse | Nightly Roundup

Updated  May 7, 2024 6:12pm MST
PHOENIX - From a shocking case of alleged animal mistreatment in Northern Arizona to a surprise one Arizona mother received ahead of Mother's Day, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

1. Neighborhood dog dragged by animal control

Beloved Winslow neighborhood dog dragged by animal control: 'Bleeding and gasping for air'

A neighborhood in Winslow is outraged and calling for justice for a beloved dog who is shown being dragged and bloodied by an animal control employee in a video.

2. Footage shows alleged abuse of preschool kids

‘Out of control’: Footage shows alleged abuse of preschool kids by former teacher’s aide

Several parents are angered by a preschool program in northern Arizona, and they’ve filed a lawsuit against the facility and staff over allegations of child abuse. The surveillance footage sent to FOX 10 shows a sample size of what happened in the classrooms by a specific teacher’s aide.

3. Inmate fails to return to jail

Arizona inmate failed to return to jail after work release, may be heading to Michigan: sheriff

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Trevor Trammel was on work release on May 1 but failed to return to Camp Verde Jail.

4. Mother gets pleasant surprise ahead of Mother's Day

Kurt and Brenda Warner's First Things First program awards house to mother of 4

Kurt and Brenda Warner's First Things First program donates home to Valley mother of 4 just in time for Mother's Day.

5. Chad Daybell trial recap: Day 18

Chad Daybell trial: Witness says self-proclaimed "Doomsday prophet" predicted victims' deaths

During her testimony, Zulema Pastenes, a former follower of Chad Daybell, says the self-proclaimed "Doomsday prophet" predicted the deaths of two murder victims.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/7/2024

Temperatures are getting closer and closer to that triple-digit mark.