DOJ: Valley resident accused of being leader of Iraq Al-Qaeda group

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say a Phoenix-area resident accused of having ties to Al-Qaeda has been arrested.

According to a statement, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 42-year-old Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri on Wednesday. Al-Nouri was arrested on Thursday, and appeared before a Federal judge on Friday.

Justice officials accuse Al-Nouri of being a leader of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Al-Fallujah, Iraq which planned operations targeting the Iraqi police force. Al-Nouri, along with other members of the group, are accused of shooting and killing a first lieutenant and an officer with the Fallujah Police Diretorate in June and October of 2006.

Justice officials say they requested an arrest warrant for Al-Nouri because an Iraqi judge has issued a warrant for Al-Nouri's arrest, and the United States has treaty obligations to the Middle Eastern country.

Justice officials say if Al-Nouri's extradition is certified by a court, the decision of whether to surrender him to Iraqi authorities will be made by the Secretary of State.