Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories for children during the coronavirus pandemic

Starting Thursday, children across the world can hear bedtime stories from country star Dolly Parton.

The singer announced the bedtime series on her Facebook and website, stating that she will read books from the Imagination Library every Thursday at 7 p.m.

The stories will begin this Thursday, April 2 and will go until June 4, her Facebook says.

