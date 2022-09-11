Double homicide investigation underway in Avondale, police say

article

A man and woman were killed in an Avondale shooting on Sunday, Sept. 11 and police say the suspect has been caught.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. That's where they found a man and woman, both not identified, who had been shot.

They were declared dead.

The suspect was caught and is in custody.

There's no information about what led up to this shooting.