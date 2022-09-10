Double rainbows, dancing bears, Michael Myers: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines

From bears caught "dancing" in a viral video to Californians being plagued with feet-eating bugs, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from Sept. 3-9 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Double rainbow over Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth's death is announced: On a rainy day in London, as the world learned of the passing of England's longest-reigning monarch, a brilliant double rainbow appeared outside of Buckingham Palace.

A man looks on holding a Union flag umbrella as a rainbow is seen outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervisi Expand

2. Cats for pest control, dogs for cuddle bunches: Arizona Humane offering new interactive programs: Cats for pest control, dogs for cuddle bunches. Arizona Humane is offering new interactive programs that get pets and possible adopters together for some bonding.

3. Real or fake? Photo of alligator being hauled behind SUV on highway raises questions: A photo of an alligator – presumed to have been killed during a hunt – being hauled behind an SUV in Florida over the weekend has begun to make the rounds on social media – and has people divided and asking questions.

(Photo via Karen Kress)

4. WATCH: Bears caught ‘dancing’ in driveway of home in viral video: Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra often see wildlife exploring the front of their home on their security camera – but these two bears put on quite an entertaining show!

5. Princeton University to cover all college costs for students from families earning less than $100K: Princeton University announced a major expansion of its financial aid policy for students from families earning less than $100,000 annually, meaning they will pay nothing for tuition, room, and board.

FILE - Frist Campus Center, Princeton University, Princeton, New Jersey. (Photo by: Photographer name/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

6. Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs: Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet.

People enjoy on the beach of the Pacific Ocean in Half Moon Bay, California, United States on September 1, 2022 as the heat wave is expected in California this weekend. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

7. Firefighters free cow with head stuck in tree: ‘Udderly ridiculous’: A cow in England found itself in quite the predicament: its head was stuck in the fork of a tree.

Photo: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

8. 'Michael Myers' spotted at beach during Labor Day weekend: A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend.

Credit: Todd Brandon Easter

9. Sonar image appears to show '50-foot megalodon' shark near boat. This is what it really was: An incredible sonar image of what researchers thought was a 50-foot megalodon shark led them to believe the prehistoric beast of the seas had returned – until they realized what it really was.

Credit: Atlantic Shark Institute

10. Grandson & 92-year old Grandma duo on quest to visit every U.S. National Park: A D.C. man is taking his 92-year old grandma Joy on the road trip of a lifetime. The two have set out to visit every national park in the United States.











