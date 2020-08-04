Downed power lines from fire leave over 100 without power in Downtown Phoenix area

A little over 100 people are waking up without power in the Downtown Phoenix area, near Fourth Avenue and Roosevelt, after an early-morning transformer fire caused downed power lines.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, but it did present some danger due to wires in the area.

Smoke was also seen downtown and some residents told FOX 10 they heard an explosion.

According to APS' outage map, power in the area is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.